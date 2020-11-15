Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 15 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 15

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

The buying rate of the US Dollar was 157 while it was sold at Rs158 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs157 while it was sold at Rs158 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 15.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market earlier today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar111.5
113.5 
Canadian Dollar 117 
119
China Yuan 
23.95 
24.1 
Euro 
182 
184.5 
Japanese Yen 
1.55 
1.58 
Saudi Riyal 
41
41.5
UAE Dirham 
42 
42.6
UK Pound Sterling 
203
206
US Dollar
157 
158

