AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 16

KARACHI: The buying rate of the UAE Dirham was Rs42 while its selling rate was Rs42.6 in Pakistan’s currency market on Monday, November 16.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market earlier today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.