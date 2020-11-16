Can't connect right now! retry
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 16

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

The buying rate of the UAE Dirham was Rs42 on Monday. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the UAE Dirham was Rs42 while its selling rate was Rs42.6 in Pakistan’s currency market on Monday, November 16.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market earlier today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar111.5113.5
Canadian Dollar117119
China Yuan23.9524.1
Euro182184.5
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal4141.5
UAE Dirham4242.6
UK Pound Sterling 203206
US Dollar157158

