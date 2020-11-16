Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 16 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not wish Prince Charles on his birthday

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relations with the British royal family have surely taken a blow following their decision to step down as senior royals.

And as Prince Charles marked his birthday last week, the entire royal household got together to pour tributes on social media for the heir apparent.

However, the two names missing from the clan were of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who, reportedly, did not wish the Prince of Wales.

While it is very much possible that the royal pair decided to keep their tributes private this year, The Sun claims that the two could have still issued a statement.

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton had shared their wish on Instagram, writing: “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales!” accompanied with a jovial picture of the future king.

