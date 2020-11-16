TLP Faizabad dharna: Religious affairs minister to spearhead negotiations

Faizabad Interchange file photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri following the protest in Islamabad, sources informed Geo News Monday.



According to the sources, the premier has directed the minister to initiate negotiations with the people staging the sit-in in the federal capital city.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers have staged a sit-in at the Faizabad Interchange, causing massive disruption to the daily lives of twin cities residents.

To maintain law and order, the authorities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have suspended network while Metro Bus service and public transport is also shut due to which passengers are facing difficulties in reaching offices, airport and railway stations.

The Islamabad Police has blocked Faizabad Interchange from all sides with containers and issued a traffic plan.

Traffic plan