PSL final 2020: Live updates on Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings clash

The Pakistan Super League final for the fifth edition of the country's most loved tournament will be played tonight between the Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.



No matter who wins tonight the PSL crown will be won by a new team today. Both the teams are also playing their first-ever PSL final.

For the Lahore Qalandars it has been a season of many firsts as it was also the first time that the team qualified for the playoffs. In the last four editions the team had always ended up last.

While the Karachi Kings always managed to end up in the playoffs but were unable to reach the finals till this edition.

The match is scheduled to be start at 8pm without any spectators due to the coronavirus.

Keep following this story to keep up with the latest comments/reactions and analysis coming in regarding the final.

12:00pm — The captains with the winning prize

Karachi Kings Captain Imad Wasim and Lahore Qalandars Captain Sohail Akhtar with the trophy. Photo: File

11:35am — Karachi Kings boys are pumped: Wasim Akram

Karachi Kings acting coach Wasim Akram shared on Tuesday that the "boys are pumped".

"I’ve never worked with a team so devoted to not only wanting the cup but ultimately playing for the fans," tweeted Akram.

The former Pakistan cricket team captain hoped that his team wins tonight match and prayed that the Kings "go out there and play some incredible cricket".



11:15am — Roads lead to National Stadium to be shut for final

Karachi Traffic Police have said that the Stadium road will be shut down for the PSL final and issued instructions for commuters.

The police have said that the commuters will not be allowed to travel from New Town to the Stadium Road.

The traffic coming from Laiquatabad will be diverted to New Town from the Hasan Square bridge. They also shared that the University Road will remain open for traffic.

The police also shared that the road leading from Karsaz to the stadium will also remain shut.

The traffic police have said that residents of the area and people heading to the Agha Khan Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital can come from New Town.

11:05am — Lahore Qalandars loses whenever I watch match with Rana Fawad, reveals Zainab Abbas

On a lighter note, Pakistan's acclaimed cricket presenter Zainab Abbas has revealed that whenever she watched a match alongside Lahore Qalandars’ owner Rana Fawad, his side lost that match.

She made the comments on Geo News programme ‘Jashn-e-Cricket’ where Fawad and former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar were also present.

Rana Fawad, who was all smiles over the victory of his team in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), expressed his excitement about the splendid win against Multan Sultans.

“I was overjoyed yesterday. But today, I’m feeling the pressure of the upcoming faceoff,” he pointed out. “It’s a pressure match. It would be a Dama Dam Mast Qalandar clash.”



