Lahore Qalandars loses whenever I watch match with Rana Fawad, reveals Zainab Abbas

Pakistan's acclaimed cricket presenter Zainab Abbas (L), Lahore Qalandars’ owner Rana Fawad (R)

KARACHI: On a lighter note, Pakistan's acclaimed cricket presenter Zainab Abbas has revealed that whenever she watched a match alongside Lahore Qalandars’ owner Rana Fawad, his side lost that match.

She made the comments on Geo News programme ‘Jashn-e-Cricket’ where Fawad and former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar were also present.

Rana Fawad, who was all smiles over the victory of his team in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), expressed his excitement about the splendid win against Multan Sultans.

“I was overjoyed yesterday. But today, I’m feeling the pressure of the upcoming faceoff,” he pointed out. “It’s a pressure match. It would be a Dama Dam Mast Qalandar clash.”





Meanwhile, Akhtar chimed in that he had already predicted that Qalandars were going to play the final. “I said it but you wouldn’t believe,” he said. The former pacer said his all-out support was for Lahore Qalandars.

Qalandars' two uncharacteristically superb performances have landed them in a final showdown with the Karachi Kings who again secured the dream spot in a spin of luck during the Super Over.

The LQ-KK clash will be one of the most viewed matches in the history of the PSL through the television sets around the country and beyond despite the fact that the stadium will not resound with cricket buffs' shouts of cheer and usual cricketing fanfare.