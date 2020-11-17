Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Lahore Qalandars loses whenever I watch match with Rana Fawad, reveals Zainab Abbas

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Pakistan's acclaimed cricket presenter Zainab Abbas (L), Lahore Qalandars’ owner Rana Fawad (R)

KARACHI: On a lighter note, Pakistan's acclaimed cricket presenter Zainab Abbas has revealed that whenever she watched a match alongside Lahore Qalandars’ owner Rana Fawad, his side lost that match.

She made the comments on Geo News programme ‘Jashn-e-Cricket’ where Fawad and former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar were also present.

Rana Fawad, who was all smiles over the victory of his team in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), expressed his excitement about the splendid win against Multan Sultans.

Read more: Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 25 runs to reach PSL 2020 final

“I was overjoyed yesterday. But today, I’m feeling the pressure of the upcoming faceoff,” he pointed out. “It’s a pressure match. It would be a Dama Dam Mast Qalandar clash.”


Meanwhile, Akhtar chimed in that he had already predicted that Qalandars were going to play the final. “I said it but you wouldn’t believe,” he said. The former pacer said his all-out support was for Lahore Qalandars.

Qalandars' two uncharacteristically superb performances have landed them in a final showdown with the Karachi Kings who again secured the dream spot in a spin of luck during the Super Over.

The LQ-KK clash will be one of the most viewed matches in the history of the PSL through the television sets around the country and beyond despite the fact that the stadium will not resound with cricket buffs' shouts of cheer and usual cricketing fanfare.

More From Sports:

Athletes from other sports also rooting for their favorite teams ahead of PSL final

Athletes from other sports also rooting for their favorite teams ahead of PSL final
PSL 2020 final: Wrestler Inam Butt has special requests for Babar Azam, Fawad Rana

PSL 2020 final: Wrestler Inam Butt has special requests for Babar Azam, Fawad Rana
Pakistan and India to clash on March 13 in Men's Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan and India to clash on March 13 in Men's Asian Champions Trophy
Shahid Afridi responds to Haris Rauf's respectful gesture, urges him to 'bowl slow' next time

Shahid Afridi responds to Haris Rauf's respectful gesture, urges him to 'bowl slow' next time
PSL 2020: When the famous Lahore Qalandars-Karachi Kings rivalry made it to 'Family Guy'

PSL 2020: When the famous Lahore Qalandars-Karachi Kings rivalry made it to 'Family Guy'
PSL 2020 final: What happened when Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars locked horns last time

PSL 2020 final: What happened when Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars locked horns last time
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: Which side has won more PSL matches head to head?

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: Which side has won more PSL matches head to head?
PSL 2020 final: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars will be a magnificent game, says PCB CEO

PSL 2020 final: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars will be a magnificent game, says PCB CEO
PSL 2020 final: Lahore vs Karachi is like India vs Pakistan, says Haris Rauf

PSL 2020 final: Lahore vs Karachi is like India vs Pakistan, says Haris Rauf
Lahore Qalandars’ Haris Rauf completes 50 wickets to become lead T20 wicket taker of 2020

Lahore Qalandars’ Haris Rauf completes 50 wickets to become lead T20 wicket taker of 2020
Boxer Amir Khan smashes his Mercedes into a barrier on Manchester motorway

Boxer Amir Khan smashes his Mercedes into a barrier on Manchester motorway

Latest

view all