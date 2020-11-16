Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Web Desk

PSL 2020: When the famous Lahore Qalandars-Karachi Kings rivalry made it to 'Family Guy'

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

KARACHI:  As the Lahore Qalandars lock horns with the Karachi Kings o Tuesday for the PSL 2020 glory, let us take you back to the time when the rivalry between the franchises was featured on "Family Guy". 

In the scene, from Family Guy Season 19, Episode 1, central character Peter Griffin is seen sitting with his friends at their favourite hangout having a beer when the conversation turns to 'foreign' sports fans at the pub.

"On Saturday mornings, it's just weird foreign sports fans, like those Pakistani cricket hooligans," Griffin's friend, Glenn Quagmire, remarks.

The screen then focuses on two Pakistani sports fans, sporting light green shirts with 'Lahore' emblazoned on the front and with what look to be cans of soda in their hands.

"If you're not rooting for Lahore, please you may leave I can tell you," one of the two Pakistanis, sporting a light moustache, says in a thick accent.

"Lahore cricketers are the best and the others are not the best, dear friends," says his companion, who sports an even thicker moustache.

The camera then cuts to Joe Swanson — a recurring character in the show — who it seems is a Karachi (Kings) fan. He covers up his Karachi jersey with a jacket as he doesn't "have a death wish about it [his preferred team]". 

More From Sports:

PSL 2020 final: Wrestler Inam Butt has special requests for Babar Azam, Fawad Rana

PSL 2020 final: Wrestler Inam Butt has special requests for Babar Azam, Fawad Rana
Pakistan and India to clash on March 13 in Men's Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan and India to clash on March 13 in Men's Asian Champions Trophy
Shahid Afridi responds to Haris Rauf's respectful gesture, urges him to 'bowl slow' next time

Shahid Afridi responds to Haris Rauf's respectful gesture, urges him to 'bowl slow' next time
PSL 2020 final: What happened when Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars locked horns last time

PSL 2020 final: What happened when Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars locked horns last time
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: Which side has won more PSL matches head to head?

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: Which side has won more PSL matches head to head?
PSL 2020 final: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars will be a magnificent game, says PCB CEO

PSL 2020 final: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars will be a magnificent game, says PCB CEO
PSL 2020 final: Lahore vs Karachi is like India vs Pakistan, says Haris Rauf

PSL 2020 final: Lahore vs Karachi is like India vs Pakistan, says Haris Rauf
Lahore Qalandars’ Haris Rauf completes 50 wickets to become lead T20 wicket taker of 2020

Lahore Qalandars’ Haris Rauf completes 50 wickets to become lead T20 wicket taker of 2020
Boxer Amir Khan smashes his Mercedes into a barrier on Manchester motorway

Boxer Amir Khan smashes his Mercedes into a barrier on Manchester motorway
PSL 2020: Watch Peshawar Zalmi stars in the 'funniest ever huddle talk'

PSL 2020: Watch Peshawar Zalmi stars in the 'funniest ever huddle talk'
Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 25 runs to reach PSL 2020 final

Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 25 runs to reach PSL 2020 final

Latest

view all