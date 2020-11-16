PSL 2020: When the famous Lahore Qalandars-Karachi Kings rivalry made it to 'Family Guy'

KARACHI: As the Lahore Qalandars lock horns with the Karachi Kings o Tuesday for the PSL 2020 glory, let us take you back to the time when the rivalry between the franchises was featured on "Family Guy".

In the scene, from Family Guy Season 19, Episode 1, central character Peter Griffin is seen sitting with his friends at their favourite hangout having a beer when the conversation turns to 'foreign' sports fans at the pub.

"On Saturday mornings, it's just weird foreign sports fans, like those Pakistani cricket hooligans," Griffin's friend, Glenn Quagmire, remarks.

The screen then focuses on two Pakistani sports fans, sporting light green shirts with 'Lahore' emblazoned on the front and with what look to be cans of soda in their hands.

"If you're not rooting for Lahore, please you may leave I can tell you," one of the two Pakistanis, sporting a light moustache, says in a thick accent.

"Lahore cricketers are the best and the others are not the best, dear friends," says his companion, who sports an even thicker moustache.

The camera then cuts to Joe Swanson — a recurring character in the show — who it seems is a Karachi (Kings) fan. He covers up his Karachi jersey with a jacket as he doesn't "have a death wish about it [his preferred team]".