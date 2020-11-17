Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Piers Morgan dubs the Queen’s depiction in ‘The Crown’ ‘grotesquely unfair’

Piers Morgan recently slammed the Netflix show The Crown for being “grossly unfair” in its depiction of the current ruling monarch.

Morgan believes, “We’re shown the ins and outs of the family in ‘devastating, graphic, painful detail’, with some elements, naturally, embellished all in the name of good storytelling.”

Morgan’s disdain for The Crown has increased in light of the most recent episodes, for it shows “both Diana and Charles in an incredibly unflattering light.”

In his column entry on the Daily Mail the former tabloid editor claimed, “She is depicted as a delusional, needy, childish, embarrassingly naïve, petulant and slightly bonkers bulimic, and he as a sour, resentful, cruel, nasty, poisonous, whiny, monstrous and ultimately loathsome piece of work.”

Whereas, “Meanwhile, the Queen comes across as a cold, heartless and inhuman woman incapable of showing any empathy to the couple as their marriage disintegrate.”

He concluded by adding, “I happen to know this last slur is grotesquely unfair to Her Majesty because Diana told me herself that the Queen had always been very supportive towards her and was ‘a great listener’.”

