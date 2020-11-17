Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

PSL final: Twitter praises Waqas Maqsood for disciplined bowling against Lahore Qalandars

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Waqas Maqsood runs after bowling to a Lahore Qalandars batsman during the PSL 2020 final. Photo: Twitter

Karachi Kings fans can't help but thank their stars that their pace attack worked against the Lahore Qalandars, restricting them to 134/7 from their 20 overs in the PSL final on Tuesday. 

However, social media fell in love with Karachi Kings bowling sensation, Waqas Maqsood, whose yorkers and deliveries at the good length kept aggressive batsmen such as Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal and others at bay during the opening overs of the match. 

One Twitter user thought Maqsood had "come of age". 

Another expressed his frustration at the young bowler not making it to the national squad despite his brilliant performances. 

Another referred to him as the "most underrated bowler" in Pakistan. 

Maqsood's disciplined bowling was what kept the Karachi Kings restricted to a modest total in the final. It would be interesting to see how the Qalandars pacers use the pitch to their advantage. 

More From Sports:

PSL 2020 final: How to watch match between Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalanders

PSL 2020 final: How to watch match between Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalanders
PSL 2020: Presenters don traditional Pakistani dresses ahead of KK-LQ clash

PSL 2020: Presenters don traditional Pakistani dresses ahead of KK-LQ clash
PSL 2020: All the times cricketers showed respect by cutting short their celebrations

PSL 2020: All the times cricketers showed respect by cutting short their celebrations
An emotional Fawad Rana reveals who he will dedicate PSL 2020 final win to

An emotional Fawad Rana reveals who he will dedicate PSL 2020 final win to

PSL final 2020: Karachi Kings pumped up, says Wasim Akram

PSL final 2020: Karachi Kings pumped up, says Wasim Akram
England’s tour to Pakistan postponed due to cost and availability of players

England’s tour to Pakistan postponed due to cost and availability of players
PSL final 2020: Live updates on Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings clash

PSL final 2020: Live updates on Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings clash
PSL final 2020: Fans restless ahead of Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars blockbuster

PSL final 2020: Fans restless ahead of Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars blockbuster
Lahore Qalandars lose whenever I watch match with Rana Fawad, reveals Zainab Abbas

Lahore Qalandars lose whenever I watch match with Rana Fawad, reveals Zainab Abbas
PSL 2020 final live score: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

PSL 2020 final live score: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars
Athletes from other sports also rooting for their favorite teams ahead of PSL final

Athletes from other sports also rooting for their favorite teams ahead of PSL final
PSL 2020 final: Wrestler Inam Butt has special requests for Babar Azam, Fawad Rana

PSL 2020 final: Wrestler Inam Butt has special requests for Babar Azam, Fawad Rana

Latest

view all