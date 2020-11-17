PSL final: Twitter praises Waqas Maqsood for disciplined bowling against Lahore Qalandars

Waqas Maqsood runs after bowling to a Lahore Qalandars batsman during the PSL 2020 final. Photo: Twitter

Karachi Kings fans can't help but thank their stars that their pace attack worked against the Lahore Qalandars, restricting them to 134/7 from their 20 overs in the PSL final on Tuesday.

However, social media fell in love with Karachi Kings bowling sensation, Waqas Maqsood, whose yorkers and deliveries at the good length kept aggressive batsmen such as Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal and others at bay during the opening overs of the match.

One Twitter user thought Maqsood had "come of age".

Another expressed his frustration at the young bowler not making it to the national squad despite his brilliant performances.

Another referred to him as the "most underrated bowler" in Pakistan.

Maqsood's disciplined bowling was what kept the Karachi Kings restricted to a modest total in the final. It would be interesting to see how the Qalandars pacers use the pitch to their advantage.