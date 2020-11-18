AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 18

KARACHI: The buying rate of the UAE Dirham was Rs43 while its selling rate was Rs43.5 in Pakistan’s currency market on Wednesday, November 18.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 112.5

115

Canadian Dollar 119

121

China Yuan 23.95

24.1

Euro 185

187.5

Japanese Yen 1.55 1.58

Saudi Riyal 41.8

42.3

UAE Dirham 43

43.5

UK Pound Sterling 204.5

208

US Dollar 158

159





