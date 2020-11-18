Can't connect right now! retry
business
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
By
Web Desk

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 18

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

KARACHI: The buying rate of the UAE Dirham was Rs43 while its selling rate was Rs43.5 in Pakistan’s currency market on Wednesday, November 18.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 15

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar112.5 
115 
Canadian Dollar119 
121 
China Yuan23.95
24.1
Euro185
187.5
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal41.8 
42.3
UAE Dirham43
43.5
UK Pound Sterling204.5 
208 
US Dollar158
159


More From Business:

IMF mission likely to visit Pakistan to discuss tax reforms, power sector

IMF mission likely to visit Pakistan to discuss tax reforms, power sector
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 18

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 18
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 18

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 18
November 18: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

November 18: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 17

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 17
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 17

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 17
November 17: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

November 17: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 16

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 16
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 16

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 16
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 16

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 16
November 16: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

November 16: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
Centre slashes petrol prices, a litre now costs Rs100.69

Centre slashes petrol prices, a litre now costs Rs100.69

Latest

view all