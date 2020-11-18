Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar serve couple goals in latest romantic getaway

Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar dish out couple goals in latest London getaway snaps

Naimal Khawar’s social media recently showcased a romantic getaway where the couple took in festive vibes via London’s winter décor.

The star posted a video of it all over on Instagram and showcased the extensive lengths Londoner’s have gone to celebrate Christmas, even during a pandemic.

The video, captioned, “Its beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” features short clips of all kinds of Christmas décor scattered across a mall in London.

From fairy lights, to a garland and three Christmas trees, the couple appear to be have been soaking in all of the magical décor London has to offer on this trip.

The second post Naimal uploaded, is barely a day old and features herself alongside her husband Hamza Abbasi, standing next to a small indoor pond.



Check it out below:



