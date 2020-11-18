Karachi University announces MEd 2019 results

The silver jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. Photo: File

The University of Karachi on Wednesday declared the results of MEd (morning) and MEd (evening) — both first and second year — for the annual examination of 2019, a statement issued by the varsity read.



According to KU's Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, as many as 207 candidates were registered for the MEd (Morning) Annual Examination 2019, out of which only 203 appeared in the exam.

Per the gazette, 14 candidates cleared their exams with an A-1 grade, 142 students received A grades, while 27 candidates were awarded a B-grade. The overall pass percentage was 90.15%.

Wajheeha Sabir, daughter of Muhammad Sabir, bearing seat number 35078 from Government College of Education (FB Area) clinched the first position by securing 1,053 marks out of a total of 1,200 marks. Narjis Khatoon, daughter of Mohammad Raza Zailai, seat number 35124 from Fatimiyah College bagged the second position with 1,022 marks, while Cheryl John, daughter of John Victor, seat number 35117 from Fatimiyah College stood third with 1,017 marks.

Meanwhile, 41 candidates were registered and appeared in the MEd (Evening) First Year Annual Examination 2019 out of which 38 students cleared the exams. The overall pass percentage was 92.68%.

Furthermore, 42 candidates were registered in the MEd (Evening) Second Year Annual Examination 2019, out of which only which 41 students appeared in the exam. As per the gazette, one candidate cleared the papers with an A-1 grade, 25 students passed with an A grade, while seven candidates got a C grade. The overall pass percentage was 80.49%.