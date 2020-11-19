Prince Charles tried his luck with another girl before marrying Princess Diana

Prince Charles had reportedly proposed to another girl before he married to Princess Diana, a royal expert claimed in his recent biography.



According to recent biography, Battle of Brothers by Robert Lacey, via 'The Express', Prince Charles once proposed to his second cousin, Amanda Knatchbull, something that was reportedly encouraged by his great uncle, Lord Mountbatten.

Lacy explains in his book: 'When the prince finally made his proposal in the summer of 1979 – shortly before Lord Mountbatten’s assassination – the independent-minded Amanda politely turned him down.'

The author went on to write: 'Over the years the two cousins did grow close, developing a mutual respect and friendship that has lasted to the present day.'

Prince Charles and Diana's wedding was magical, but their public smiles and show of happiness masked secret tensions and concerns about their future together.

On July 29, 1981, Lady Diana Spencer walked down the aisle of Westminster Abbey, leading her wedding dress' enormous train past hundreds of guests, including world dignitaries and royalty. Waiting for her at the altar was Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II.

Princes Diana recalled feeling like "the luckiest girl in the world" to be marrying a man whom she loved so much, according to her biographer, Andrew Morton, in his book "Diana: Her True Story in Her Own Words" (Simon and Schuster, 1992).

However, the happy day masked the now-infamous and tragic reality of the couple's relationship, marred by infidelity, loneliness and unrequited love.

The Prince of Wales has been in news since 'The Crown' season four landed on Netflix last week and the royal the fans seemed to be in binge-watch mode.

The new season sees its star-studded second cast return, with Olivia Coleman reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter playing Princess Margaret and Game of Thrones’ Tobias Menzies returning to his role as Prince Philip.

It is the storyline around Josh O’Connor, The Crown’s Prince Charles, however that has got everyone talking, joined by Emerald Fennel (Camilla Parker-Bowles) and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana), to act out the highly publicised and very controversial affair.

The story arc has unsurprisingly unearthed multiple anecdotes around the Prince of Wales, with one proving to be particularly controversial.