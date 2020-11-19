USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 19

The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs158.5 while it was sold at Rs159.5. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs158.5 while it was sold at Rs159.5 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Thursday, November 19.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 18

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 114

116

Canadian Dollar 119.5

121.5

China Yuan 24.2

24.35

Euro 187

189.5

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 41.9

42.4

UAE Dirham 43

43.5

UK Pound Sterling 207.5

211

US Dollar 158.5

159.5





