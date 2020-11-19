AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 19

Thursday Nov 19, 2020
KARACHI: The buying rate of the UAE Dirham was Rs43 while its selling rate was Rs43.5 in Pakistan’s currency market on Thursday, November 19.
Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|114
|116
|Canadian Dollar
|119.5
|121.5
|China Yuan
|24.2
|24.35
|Euro
|187
|189.5
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|41.9
|42.4
|UAE Dirham
|43
|43.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|207.5
|211
|US DOLLAR
|158.5
|159.5