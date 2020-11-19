Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 19 2020
Matric exams: BISE Rawalpindi announces last date for submission of forms

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

The students who want to appear in the exams for marks improvement will have to pay Rs600, certificate charges in addition to admission and processing fee. Photo: Geo. tv/File

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi announced that December 10 will be the last date for online submission of forms for the annual 2021 exam for Secondary School Certificate (SSC).

According to a BISE Rawalpindi spokesperson, the matric exams will commence on March 6.

The students have been advised to submit their online applications by December 10 as from December 11, the forms will be accepted with double fee till December 21 and with triple fee till December 29.

Read more: Matric exams to begin from March 6: BISE Lahore

He informed that the students would also be allowed to avail last chance for submission of the forms with Rs200 fine on a daily basis in addition to triple fee till Feb 24, 2021.

The students who want to appear in the exams for marks improvement will have to pay Rs600, certificate charges in addition to admission and processing fee.

All the private students will send a complete hard copy to the Facilitation Centre of the BISE Rawalpindi, Morgah according to the schedule after submission of the online application.

In case of any difficulty, the students can visit the board office or contact the Controller Examinations at 051-5450917 and 051-5450918 or Matric Branch at 051-5450932.

