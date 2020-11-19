Matric exams to begin from March 6: BISE Lahore

LAHORE: The Matric annual examination (9th and 10th) under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will start from March 6, 2021.

According to the board spokesperson, the online submission of forms is in progress and the candidates can submit their forms with a single fee until 10 December.

Read more: Amid coronavirus scare, KP to hold matric exams from March 13

He added that the forms can be submitted from 11 Dec to 21 December with double fee and from 22 Dec to 29 Dec with the triple fee.

Necessary details are also uploaded at the official website www.biselahore.com, the spokesperson notified.

