Thursday Nov 19 2020
BTS curated a new concept of K-Pop via ‘Map of the World’ release

South Korean boy band BTS reframed the entire concept of K-Pop music through Map of the World, all with a unique vision of music’s true purpose.

The duo recently shared their thoughts regarding the international exposure Dynamite has been receiving from the western world and admitted to The Guardian that they live with a “complex set of feelings” over their success.

Dynamite, has flung the group not only into the international spotlight but has given international fans unfamiliar with K-Pop, and easily digestible song that is designed to fit their language narrative.

Even their leader RM feels a little overwhelmed by the raging success. So much so that self-doubt once entered into his mind.

The leader once told a leading daily, “Doing the promotional interviews, [I kept saying], ‘Music truly transcends every barrier.’ But even while I was saying it I questioned myself if I indeed believe it.”



