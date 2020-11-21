Pakistan gets go ahead for $150m grant to buy COVID-19 vaccines

Around 10 million people are expected to be provided a vaccine cover from these purchases, the ECC said. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee has approved it $150 million as a technical supplementary grant to pre-purchase COVID-19 vaccines from international manufacturers.

The approval came in an ECC meeting presided over by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh.



This will be the first phase of procurement and the number of vaccines bought will be enough for the most vulnerable 5% of the population: health workers and people over 65 years old, the meeting was told.

Around 10 million people are expected to be provided a vaccine cover from these purchases, the ECC said.

Read more: PM Imran Khan okays advance booking of COVID-19 vaccine

It instructed the Ministry of National Health Services to discuss its vaccine purchase proposal with the World Bank and other donors in coordination with the Economic Affairs Division for more financial assistance in the first phase.

The ministry was also asked to make a holistic proposal regarding the pricing and risk mitigation mechanism for the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccines if provided on a wider scale.

Last week, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nausheen Hamid had confirmed to Geo Pakistan that the government has shortlisted two major pharmaceutical companies for this purpose.

PM Imran Khan had okayed the proposal to secure the vaccines, she had said.

Hamid had said the payment for these purchases from international manufacturers will be made soon.

The government has yet to reveal the names of these two pharma companies.

'Chinese vaccine better for Pakistan'

Prime Minister’s Taskforce on Science and Technology Chairman Dr Atta-ur-Rehman had last week said the Pfizer vaccine, celebrated worldwide for its reported 90% efficacy, was not suitable for Pakistan due to its sub-zero storage requirements.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccine should be available in Pakistan 'within 6-8 weeks’

“This vaccine is not suitable for Pakistan in my opinion,” Dr Rehman said in a conversation with Geo News.

Explaining his reasoning, he said the vaccine needs to be kept at -80 °C temperature, which in his view is a major problem for developing countries like Pakistan, who lack the “cold chain” necessary to transport the vaccine in such temperatures from the point of origin to the hospitals.