Opposition wants to slaughter the entire cow for its 2kg meat: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry speaks at an event. Photo: file

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry thinks that in order to achieve its short-term goals, the Opposition is not thinking about the big picture.

In a tweet, the federal minister used the example of a cow to explain the situation. "The Opposition wants to sacrifice the entire cow for its 2kg meat," he said, speaking in parables. "Fools, if the disease continues to spread and people's lives are on stake, then for what [purpose] are you doing politics for?"

He said that politics and power were connected with people's lives and well-being. "Change your strategy; if you really want to hold jalsas then hold virtual ones," he added in the tweet.

The minister's comments came on the same day the PDM is scheduled to hold its power show in Peshawar as the 11-party alliance bolsters its campaign to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan and send his government packing.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has warned the Opposition that if it goes ahead with the public gathering in Peshawar, it may have to face legal action.

The district administration in Peshawar had denied permission to the PDM to hold its rally in the city, citing growing cases of coronavirus as the reason.

On Saturday, PM Imran Khan had also lashed out at the Opposition for not adhering to its own standards, saying that those who were demanding his government impose a strict lockdown were now adamant on holding large public gatherings.

"The same PDM mbrs who had wanted a strict lockdown and criticised me earlier now playing reckless politics with people's safety. They are even defying court orders & holding a jalsa when cases are rising dramatically," he tweeted.