Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William called Princess Diana 'selfish' after hearing Charles say the same

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Despite the divorce, Princess Diana had shared a close bond with her firstborn, Prince William.

However, there was one instance that the Princess of Wales had recalled about her eldest son which left her utterly wounded.

In Andrew Morton’s book, Diana: Her True Story, she recalled how three-year-old William had called her ‘the most selfish woman he had met’ because he heard Prince Charles say the same to his mother.

“Once, William and I were in the swimming pool at Highgrove. And William turned around to me and said: ‘You’re the most selfish woman I’ve ever met. All you do is think of yourself.’”

“I was so stunned. I mean, this is (in 1985, when William was 3 years old). I said: ‘Where did you hear that?’” To which the young prince replied, “Oh, I’ve often heard Papa saying it,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Kpop ‘BTS’ debuts ‘BE’ album track ‘Life Goes On’

Kpop ‘BTS’ debuts ‘BE’ album track ‘Life Goes On’
Here's what Ayeza Khan's 'perfect Sunday' looks like

Here's what Ayeza Khan's 'perfect Sunday' looks like

Maya Ali doesn't let the Sunday blues get to her

Maya Ali doesn't let the Sunday blues get to her

Queen Elizabeth could be heading towards a ‘semi-retirement’

Queen Elizabeth could be heading towards a ‘semi-retirement’
Cameron Diaz incurs backlash over feeding daughter Raddix bone marrow

Cameron Diaz incurs backlash over feeding daughter Raddix bone marrow
Prince Andrew gets snubbed as Kate Middleton is given his royal role

Prince Andrew gets snubbed as Kate Middleton is given his royal role
Maya Ali stuns in dreamy photoshoot

Maya Ali stuns in dreamy photoshoot

Gal Gadot’s journey to quitting cigarettes: ‘I was no role model’

Gal Gadot’s journey to quitting cigarettes: ‘I was no role model’
‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ignored royal conflicts for Hollywood dream’

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ignored royal conflicts for Hollywood dream’
Following the success of ‘Ertuğrul’, ‘Yunus Emre’ to hit small screens in Pakistan

Following the success of ‘Ertuğrul’, ‘Yunus Emre’ to hit small screens in Pakistan
Liam Hemsworth sells his and Miley Cyrus’s ruined home at a bargain basement price

Liam Hemsworth sells his and Miley Cyrus’s ruined home at a bargain basement price
Gigi Hadid is getting ready to binge-watch ‘The Crown’

Gigi Hadid is getting ready to binge-watch ‘The Crown’

Latest

view all