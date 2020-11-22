Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, father of PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz, dies at 89

Photo collage of late politician Anwar Aziz Chaudhry (L) and his son, PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

LAHORE: Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, one of the senior-most politicians of the country, has passed away here on Sunday. He was 89 years of age.

Anwar Aziz was a former member of the National Assembly and held various important posts in his lifetime. He served as Federal Minister for Railways and Law in 1990 and headed the Federal Ministry for Defence as well. The deceased was also the interior minister of Punjab.

His son Daniyal Aziz is also a politician, belonging to the PML-N.



In his past, Anwar Aziz Chaudhry was a professional swimmer. He had contested in three events at the 1948 Summer Olympics.