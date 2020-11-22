Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 22 2020
Chris Pratt's funny comments on Chris Hemsworth's picture go unnoticed

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Chris Hemsworth on Saturday shared a photo of himself on Instagram working out in preparation for his upcoming movie.

Just when many publications had reported that he was preparing for the Hulk Hogan biopic, Chris Pratt's reply in the comment section suggested the "Avengers" star was undergoing physical transformation for "Thor, Love and Thunder".

Pratt, who is also in the movie, requested him in the comments to stop hitting the gym so hard.

"Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks," Pratt wrote in the comments.

 

Pratt's reply seemed to go unnoticed as it got no response from the Australian actor. 

