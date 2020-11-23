Can't connect right now! retry
business
Monday Nov 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Gold price Rs113,300 per tola in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 23, 2020

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is sold at Rs97,136 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs113,300 on Monday at the opening of trading in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs100 during the previous intra-day trading on Saturday.

The rates remained unchanged as the market was closed on Sunday.

Read more: November 21: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is sold at Rs97,136 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs89,042, with the price of 1 tola of 22k gold rising to Rs103,859 at the opening of trading.



More From Business:

SBP to announce monetary policy today

SBP to announce monetary policy today
Rupee weakens against US dollar

Rupee weakens against US dollar
Higher implementation of WTO's TFA 'adding value to Pakistan's economy': Shaikh

Higher implementation of WTO's TFA 'adding value to Pakistan's economy': Shaikh
Currency rate: Pakistani Rupee against Saudi Riyal on November 22

Currency rate: Pakistani Rupee against Saudi Riyal on November 22
Rupee likely to remain range-bound against US dollar in coming week, say analysts

Rupee likely to remain range-bound against US dollar in coming week, say analysts
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 22

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 22
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 22

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 22
November 21: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

November 21: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
Currency rate: Pakistani Rupee against Saudi Riyal on November 21

Currency rate: Pakistani Rupee against Saudi Riyal on November 21
Currency update on November 21: Rupee weakens against US dollar

Currency update on November 21: Rupee weakens against US dollar
Currency update on November 21: Rupee weakens against UAE Dirham

Currency update on November 21: Rupee weakens against UAE Dirham
Why did Bitcoin break a three-year-high price record?

Why did Bitcoin break a three-year-high price record?

Latest

view all