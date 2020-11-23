Gold price Rs113,300 per tola in Pakistan

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is sold at Rs97,136 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs113,300 on Monday at the opening of trading in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs100 during the previous intra-day trading on Saturday.

The rates remained unchanged as the market was closed on Sunday.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is sold at Rs97,136 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs89,042, with the price of 1 tola of 22k gold rising to Rs103,859 at the opening of trading.







