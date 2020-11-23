Coronavirus updates, June 16: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 376,929 on Monday after 2,756 new cases emerged in the past 24 hours across the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, November 23, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 376,929

• Sindh: 163,329

• Punjab: 114,508

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 44,599

• Balochistan: 16,810

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 27,018

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,542

• AJK: 6,123

Deaths: 7,696

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,327

• Punjab: 2,861

• Sindh: 2,829

• Balochistan: 161

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 95

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 279

• AJK: 144

More than 58,985,500 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,393,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University tally.

9:55 am: US hopes to start virus vaccines in December as pandemic surges

The United States hopes to begin coronavirus vaccinations in early December, a top government health official, the latest positive news to emerge even as cases surge across the worst-hit nation and elsewhere around the globe, AFP reported.



The beginning of vaccinations could be a crucial shift in the battle against a virus that has claimed more than 1.4 million lives worldwide, including 255,000 just in the US, since emerging from China late last year.

9:30 am — UNICEF says to ship two billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

LONDON: Nearly 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be shipped and flown to developing countries next year in a “mammoth operation”, the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF said on Monday, as world leaders vowed to ensure the fair distribution of vaccines, Reuters reported.

UNICEF said it was working with over 350 airlines and freight companies to deliver vaccines and 1 billion syringes to poor countries such as Burundi, Afghanistan, and Yemen as part of COVAX, a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan with the World Health Organization (WHO).



9:15 am — Mexico posts rare jump above 9,000 for new COVID-19 cases

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s health ministry reported 9,187 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, only the third time it has recorded more than 9,000 new infections in a single day, Reuters reported.

The total number of cases rose to 1,041,875, while 303 more deaths brought the toll to 101,676.

Mexico broke records in October with a daily jump of 28,115 cases, a figure officials said incorporated cases dating back months due to a new methodology.

9:00 am — Pakistan reports 36 new deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: A total of 2,756 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 376,929. With 34 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,696.

So far, a total of 330,884 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 38,348.

With 36,929 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 7.4%.