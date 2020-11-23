Coronavirus: Important decisions to be taken tomorrow as PM Imran Khan summons NCC meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be briefed on the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will convene a National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to review the coronavirus situation across the country, according to sources, and take important decisions on smart lockdowns and other measures to curb the infection.



According to sources, the meeting will be attended by officials from NCOC officials and the Ministry of Health and Education. They will discuss the growing trend of COVID-19 infections across the country.

The premier will be briefed on the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and will give the final approval on the closure of educational institutions, which was announced earlier by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Sources revealed that important decisions are expected to be taken in the NCC meeting which can include more smart lockdowns in different parts of the country.

Coronavirus positivity ratio reaches 7.4%

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 211 lives across the country in the past seven days with an average of 30 deaths per day, a weekly analysis of the COVID-19 stats showed.

With an average of 2,556.7 cases per day, a total of 17,897 infections were recorded while 6,051 patients recovered in Pakistan in the past week.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was appraised that the country has recorded the highest positivity rate at 7.4%.

In regions, Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest rate at 11.45% while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came second with 9.85%. Sindh reported 9.65%, Balochistan 7.73%, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 5.23%, and Punjab 3.95%.