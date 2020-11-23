Can't connect right now! retry
Gigi Hadid cradles her and Zayn Malik's daughter as they get into the holiday spirit

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have already gotten into the holiday spirit as they celebrate the season with the newest addition in their family. 

The 25-year-old fashion icon turned to her Instagram with some endearing first photos with her and Zayn Malik’s daughter.

While the model refrained from publicly showing her daughter’s face to the world, she dropped an adorable shot of her turned towards her chest wearing a cute little white hoodie.

“A whole new kind of busy & tired but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early,” Gigi wrote alongside the photos.

Zayn and Gigi have kept the name of their daughter under wraps for now while fans have anxiously been waiting to catch a glimpse of their little bundle of joy and know more details about her. 

