pakistan
Monday Nov 23 2020
Situation worsening: Coronavirus claimed over 200 lives across Pakistan in past one week

Monday Nov 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 211 lives across the country in the past seven days with an average of 30 deaths per day, a weekly analysis of the COVID-19 stats showed.

With an average 2,556.7 cases per day, a total of 17,897 infections were recorded while 6,051 patients recovered in Pakistan in the past week. 

Read more: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 23

Positivity ratio reaches 7.4%

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was appraised on Monday that the country has recorded the highest positivity rate at 7.4%.

In regions, Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest rate at 11.45% while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came second with 9.85%. Sindh reported 9.65%, Balochistan 7.73%, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 5.23% and Punjab 3.95%.

In Punjab, the highest COVID-19 prevalence is recorded in Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore and Faisalabad. Karachi and Hyderabad have the majority of Sindh's cases. In KP, the most number of cases are in Peshawar, Abbottabad and Swat. Mirpur in AJK and Gilgit in GB have recorded the most cases for the respective region.

A total of 2,155 patients are hospitalised while the number of critical patients has increased two-fold in the past two weeks.

The NCOC statement said 19% of the cases were reported from the education sector. The positivity rate has increased from 1.8% to 3.3% in the last week.

