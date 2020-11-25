Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
Gold prices fall Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs110,500. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs110,300 on Wednesday at the closing of trading in the bullion market after the price of the precious metal decreased by Rs200 during the intra-day trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,564 at the closing of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs86,684 with the price of 1 tola of 22k gold decreasing to Rs101,108 at the closing of trading.


