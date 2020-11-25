Coronavirus updates, November 25: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 382,892 on Wednesday after 3,009 new cases emerged in the past 24 hours across the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, November 25, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 382,892

• Sindh: 166,033

• Punjab: 115,786

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 45,314

• Balochistan: 16,891

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 27,979

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,573

• AJK: 6,316

Deaths: 7,803

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,339

• Punjab: 2,904

• Sindh: 2,858

• Balochistan: 164

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 96

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 291

• AJK: 151

More than 59,671,202 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,407,542 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.

10:00am — Mingora, Pakistan — Senior judge tests positive for coronavirus

A senior judge had tested positive for coronavirus in Swat on Tuesday, reported The News.

According to the health department the court was sealed after Senior Civil Judge Judicial Hamid Kamal tested positive for the virus.

He said that the blood samples of all the staff of the Senior Civil Judge Judicial Court had been sent to the laboratory for the corona test.

9:45am — Peshawar, Pakistan — CCPO tests positive for coronavrius

CCPO Mohammad Ali Gandapur went into quarantine at his home after he tested positive for coronavirus, reported The News.

A press release said the chief traffic officer Abbas Majeed Marwat would be acting head of the city police in absence of Gandapur.

9:30am — Karachi, Pakistan — 403 shops sealed, mall fined Rs500,000 over SOP violations

The district administrations of Karachi have sealed 403 shops in different parts of the city over non-compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the Sindh government to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the information released by the district administrations, 53 shops at the Dolmen Mall, 320 at the Saima Paari Mall and 30 others selling clothes, electronic items and other products have been sealed over SOP violations.

9:15am — Islamabad, Pakistan — Second round of coronavirus sero-prevalence study completed

Pakistan landed in a select group of countries that have successfully completed the second round of COVID-19 sero-prevalence study, reported The News.

As a follow-up to the first round, the second round of sero-prevalence study was conducted in 10 selected districts of Pakistan in end of October. The Health Services Academy, in collaboration with multiple partners and with the support of the World Health Organisation, implemented this study.

The study was aimed at monitoring the exposure to COVID-19 by detecting antibodies in samples of blood taken from randomly selected individuals.

In the second round, about 7% individuals were detected to be exposed to COVID-19 around the time survey was conducted, which was before the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The spread of COVID-19 is still higher in urban areas as compared to rural districts; however, the difference is decreasing over time if compared to the first round. It is recommended that appropriate SOPs and preventive measures are adopted in cities as well as smaller cities and villages by the general public.

The study also reveals that it is likely that many individuals are to remain asymptomatic, signifying the importance of using masks by all persons, on maintaining diagnostic vigilance and testing to ensure timely diagnosis of susceptible individuals.



9:00am — CDC may shorten COVID-19 quarantine period guidelines

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may soon shorten the length of self-quarantine period recommended after potential exposure to the coronavirus, a top official said on Tuesday.



Health authorities currently recommend a 14-day quarantine in order to curb transmission of the virus but an official said on Tuesday that there is evidence that the period could be shortened if patients are tested for the virus during their quarantine.

“Let me confirm that we are constantly reviewing the evidence and we are starting to have evidence that a shorter quarantine complemented by tests might be able to shorten that quarantine period from 14 days to shorter days,” a top US health official said on a Tuesday press call.

He did not say what the duration of a shorter quarantine period might be.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the new quarantine period would likely be between seven and 10 days and include a test to prove that the person no longer has COVID-19, citing a CDC official.

The official added that people might be more likely to comply with a shorter quarantine period, even if it meant some infections might be missed, the Journal reported.

He added that the decision to change the guidance is not final and experts are still reviewing data to make sure such a change would not put people at risk.