Pakistan obtains rapid test kits that can detect coronavirus within 20 minutes

A representational image. Photo: File.

In its fight against COVID-19 which has lately been increasingly affecting the population, Pakistan has decided to procure "rapid test kits" that can diagnose the presence of coronavirus in a person's body within 20 minutes.

According to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the registration of the rapid test kit has been duly approved.

Confirming the news, the chief executive officer (CEO) of DRAP Asim Rauf said that the kit will detect the presence of the virus within 20 minutes and people will not have to wait for 24 hours to get the results.

"The test will initially cost Rs2,000," Asim Rauf said.

Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test which could be used at home and delivers the test results in 30 minutes. According to a news report by the Associated Press, the FDA granted emergency authorisation to a California-based test developer Lucira Health to produce the single-use kits.