Eminem praises Grammys after Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd criticise nominations

Canadian singer The The Weeknd called the Grammys corrupt, expressing disappointment over nominations for 2021 Grammy Awards.



The biggest shutout for the highest honors in the music industry was The Weeknd, whose critically acclaimed album “After Hours,” was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts for four weeks.



Even after bagging three major Grammy Award nominations, Justin Bieber wasn't fully satisfied as revealed by him in an extensive note.

Taking to his Instagram, the Canadian singer clapped back at the Recording Academy claiming his work was not recognized in the correct categories.

Nicki Minaj also joined the list as she took to her social media to express her disapproval of the final list and revealed at how she too was snubbed several years back.



Detroit rapper Eminem surprised music lovers with his tweet after the nominations were announced.

Taking to Twitter, Em wrote "Recording Academy might be starting to get it right.



