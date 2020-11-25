Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Eminem praises Grammys after Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd criticise nominations

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Canadian singer The The Weeknd  called the Grammys corrupt, expressing disappointment over nominations for 2021 Grammy Awards.

The biggest shutout for the highest honors in the music industry was The Weeknd, whose critically acclaimed album “After Hours,” was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts for four weeks.

Even after bagging three major Grammy Award nominations, Justin Bieber wasn't fully satisfied as revealed by him in an extensive note.

Taking to his Instagram, the Canadian singer clapped back at the Recording Academy claiming his work was not recognized in the correct categories.

Nicki Minaj also joined the list as she took to her social media to express her disapproval of the final list and revealed at how she too was snubbed several years back.

Detroit rapper Eminem surprised music lovers with his tweet after the nominations were announced.

Taking to Twitter, Em wrote "Recording Academy might be starting to get it right. 


More From Entertainment:

Saboor Ali finds a new friend amid Covid-19 lockdown

Saboor Ali finds a new friend amid Covid-19 lockdown
Dirilis: Ertugrul: Urdu dubbed version of Turkish hit series achieves another milestone

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Urdu dubbed version of Turkish hit series achieves another milestone
Prince Harry desperate to regain military roles: report

Prince Harry desperate to regain military roles: report
Ayeza Khan shares adorable picture of her son

Ayeza Khan shares adorable picture of her son

All hell breaks loose as Charli D'Amelio expresses excitement over MGK project featuring Lil Huddy

All hell breaks loose as Charli D'Amelio expresses excitement over MGK project featuring Lil Huddy

Princess Diana's talk with Camilla: What Netflix's 'The Crown' doesn't show you

Princess Diana's talk with Camilla: What Netflix's 'The Crown' doesn't show you
Meghan Markle ‘overshadowed’ Princess Eugenie deliberately: report

Meghan Markle ‘overshadowed’ Princess Eugenie deliberately: report
Princess Diana sought normalcy for Prince William, Harry: report

Princess Diana sought normalcy for Prince William, Harry: report
Kate Hudson dubs herself a very ‘strict mother’: ‘I have no tolerance for things’

Kate Hudson dubs herself a very ‘strict mother’: ‘I have no tolerance for things’
Vikings: Lagertha actress congratulates onscreen son for scorning Best Actor nomination

Vikings: Lagertha actress congratulates onscreen son for scorning Best Actor nomination

Foods royal children George, Charlotte, Louis are barred from tasting: report

Foods royal children George, Charlotte, Louis are barred from tasting: report
Shakira receives 'cutest' gift from

Shakira receives 'cutest' gift from "Avengers: Endgame' actress

Latest

view all