Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

More than 100 whales die after beaching themselves in New Zealand

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Two whales swimming in an ocean. Photo: AFP

More than 100 pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins died after beaching themselves on the remote Chatham Islands off New Zealand’s east coast on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, rescue workers tried to help the whales and dolphins by trying to push them back into the ocean, but the remote location of the island hindered rescue efforts.

New Zealand’s Department of Conservation (DOC) said a total of 97 pilot whales and three dolphins lost their lives after stranding themselves on the beach, adding that they learned about the incident on Sunday.

“Only 26 of the whales were still alive at this point, the majority of them appearing very weak, and were euthanised due to the rough sea conditions and almost certainty of there being great white sharks in the water which are brought in by a stranding like this,” said DOC Biodiversity Ranger Jemma Welch.

Read more: Whale found dead on Gwadar coast, cause of death unknown

It is common for whales and dolphins to beach themselves on the Chatham Islands. In 1918, up to one thousand whales died in a similar manner.

Mass whale strandings are not unknown and have occurred throughout recorded modern history. Marine biologists, however, are uncertain about the reason behind this behaviour. 


More From World:

'No ban on export of Pakistani workforce to UAE,' Bukhari says

'No ban on export of Pakistani workforce to UAE,' Bukhari says
Zombie situation: Dead minks rise from mass graves after Denmark's culling

Zombie situation: Dead minks rise from mass graves after Denmark's culling
Sudan's former premier Sadiq al-Mahdi passes away in UAE

Sudan's former premier Sadiq al-Mahdi passes away in UAE
India tops Asia in corruption, reveals report

India tops Asia in corruption, reveals report
Coronavirus cases across the world top 60 million

Coronavirus cases across the world top 60 million
Indian forces have raped, molested more than 11,000 Kashmiri women in 3 decades: report

Indian forces have raped, molested more than 11,000 Kashmiri women in 3 decades: report
European court halts extradition of suspected Pakistani drug lord Asif Hafeez

European court halts extradition of suspected Pakistani drug lord Asif Hafeez
Israel's Netanyahu to visit Bahrain soon

Israel's Netanyahu to visit Bahrain soon
India's UP state green-lights 'Love Jihad' law

India's UP state green-lights 'Love Jihad' law
France, Britain set to ease coronavirus restrictions as second wave subsides

France, Britain set to ease coronavirus restrictions as second wave subsides

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 25

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 25
Elon Musk topples Bill Gates to become world’s second richest person

Elon Musk topples Bill Gates to become world’s second richest person

Latest

view all