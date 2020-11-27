Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie tease Scott Disick with new posts amid romance rumours

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie teased Scott Disick as the flaunted their killer curves in new posts.

The 41-year-old reality star looked smashing as she posed in bikini after she ‘rolls her eyes’ at Scott Disick's romance with a 19-year-old model.

Kourtney turned up the heat as she was spotted soaking sun near the pool-side in her brand new Instagram post.

She apparently did not respond to the current drama as her ex was seen getting cozy with new model at a beach. But, now her latest post happens to be a message to him that what he is missing.

On the other hand, Sofia Richie, who recently unfollowed Amelia Hamlin after her cozy beach date with Scott Disick, has shared her brand new pics on her Instagram.

The 22-year-old model, who split with Scott Disick in May, appeared to put it all on display for everyone except her ex-beau Scott Disick and his new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

The reality star's ex-girlfriend looked stunning in bikini and an animal-printed bucket hat, posed on the edge of the boat, which the charming model and her group drove.

Taking to Instagram, Richie also shared a video clip with a caption: 'Making memories.'

The recent posts of her exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie apparently teased Scott Disick who is no more with them after his budding romance with Amelia Hamlin.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana revealed truth about breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles in secret tapes

Princess Diana revealed truth about breakdown of her relationship with Prince Charles in secret tapes
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic looks happy with her sweet brother in new post

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic looks happy with her sweet brother in new post
Jennifer Aniston 'grateful' without a boyfriend on Thanksgiving Day

Jennifer Aniston 'grateful' without a boyfriend on Thanksgiving Day

Princess Diana's close friend shares 'never-before-seen' pictures

Princess Diana's close friend shares 'never-before-seen' pictures

Meghan Markle called 'attention-seeker' over NYT essay

Meghan Markle called 'attention-seeker' over NYT essay

Eminem's latest video will leave you in fits

Eminem's latest video will leave you in fits

Sajjad Ali thanks fans for 'incredible' response to song 'Maula'

Sajjad Ali thanks fans for 'incredible' response to song 'Maula'
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson to live in Boston, LA after Celtics deal

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson to live in Boston, LA after Celtics deal
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas trying for a second months after welcoming baby Willa?

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas trying for a second months after welcoming baby Willa?
Prince Charles only realized he loved Princess Diana after her death: report

Prince Charles only realized he loved Princess Diana after her death: report
Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun shares an important update with fans

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun shares an important update with fans

Meghan Markle ‘privately’ healed from miscarriage before unveiling the news: report

Meghan Markle ‘privately’ healed from miscarriage before unveiling the news: report

Latest

view all