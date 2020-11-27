Can't connect right now! retry
Indian Navy pilot missing after MiG-29K crashes in sea

Hindustan Times says reported that the Indian Navy has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Photo: File

NEW DELHI: An Indian navy pilot is missing after a MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into the sea on Thursday, Hindustan Times reported.

According to the Indian publication, one of the pilots has been rescued in the accident that occurred at 5pm on Thursday.

“One pilot recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot,” the report said quoting officials.

The publication reported that the Indian Navy has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Officials told the publication that jet had taken off for a sortie from India’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

The Hindustan Times said the Russian-origin MiG-29K planes operate from the deck of INS Vikramaditya. The ship had recently taken part in the recent Malabar naval drills involving the Quad navies of US, Australia, India and Japan in the northern Arabian sea.

