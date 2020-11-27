Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Here's how you can use WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

This feature is not applicable to forwarded messages. The media files will also be deleted after seven days if the disappearing messages feature is turned on. Photo: Geo. tv/Files

The widely-used messaging application WhatsApp has recently rolled out its much-anticipated message disappearing feature which is now available for all users in Pakistan as well.

With this feature, you can send messages that disappear on WhatsApp by turning the 'disappearing messages' on. 

Read more: WhatsApp will not be free for all anymore

"Once enabled, new messages sent in the chat will disappear after seven days. The most recent selection controls all messages in the chat. Messages sent or received before disappearing messages is enabled won’t be affected," read the official document released by Whatsapp.

Enable disappearing messages

Either user can enable disappearing messages in an individual chat. Once enabled, messages in the chat will disappear after seven days.

  • Open the WhatsApp chat.
  • Tap the contact’s name.
  • Tap Disappearing messages.
  • If prompted, tap CONTINUE.
  • Select On.

Disable disappearing messages

Either user can disable disappearing messages at any time. Once disabled, messages sent in the chat will no longer disappear.

  • Open the WhatsApp chat.
  • Tap the contact’s name.
  • Tap Disappearing messages.
  • If prompted, tap CONTINUE.
  • Select Off

However, this feature is not applicable to forwarded messages. The media files will also be deleted after seven days if the disappearing messages feature is turned on. If you have turned-on the auto-download option, these media files can still be found on your appliances.

More From Sci-Tech:

How you can earn one million dollars a day through Snapchat

How you can earn one million dollars a day through Snapchat
Critics cry foul over govt's sweeping rules to control social media

Critics cry foul over govt's sweeping rules to control social media
Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Instagram and Messenger

Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Instagram and Messenger
Is Spotify launching in Pakistan?

Is Spotify launching in Pakistan?
YouTube to skip annual Rewind in 2020

YouTube to skip annual Rewind in 2020
PlayStation 5: Online sales boom as coronavirus limits real-world purchases

PlayStation 5: Online sales boom as coronavirus limits real-world purchases
WhatsApp rolls out ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature to beta testers

WhatsApp rolls out ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature to beta testers
#YouTubeDOWN trends on Twitter as streaming service faces disruption

#YouTubeDOWN trends on Twitter as streaming service faces disruption
PUBG opens registration for second edition of tournament

PUBG opens registration for second edition of tournament
Apple Event 2020: Here's how to join the live-stream

Apple Event 2020: Here's how to join the live-stream
Apple Mac with in-house, ARM-based processors likely to be unveiled today

Apple Mac with in-house, ARM-based processors likely to be unveiled today
Trump’s ‘special treatment’ on Twitter at stake if he loses US Election 2020

Trump’s ‘special treatment’ on Twitter at stake if he loses US Election 2020

Latest

view all