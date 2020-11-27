Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Climate activist Greta Thunberg urges people not to buy unnecessary things on Black Friday

Swedish founder of the "School Strike for Climate" movement Greta Thunberg. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

Swedish climate activist and founder of the "School Strike for Climate" movement Greta Thunberg urged people not to buy things that they don't need for "Black Friday".

Taking to her Twitter account on Friday, November 27, the 17-year-old activist wrote that overconsumption is wrecking present and future living conditions and the planet itself.

"Don’t buy stuff you don’t need," she stressed.

"Black Friday" refers to the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. Historically, the day after the Thanksgiving marks the Christmas shopping season.

While "Black Friday" sales were specific to the United States in the past, the phenomenon has now become popular across the globe. 

