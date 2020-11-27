Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 27 2020
BTS climbs up top chart rankings with new album 'BE'

Friday Nov 27, 2020

BTS climbs up top chart rankings with new album ‘BE’

BTS has hit another milestone with the release of their new album, BE (Deluxe Edition) according to Rolling Stone.

According to a cumulative report curated by the leading publication, the seven-track album has topped the Top 200 Albums Chart barely a week into its release.

As of now, the album has already racked up a total of 137,200 album units, nearly 17.4 million audio on-demand streams, 89,200 album sales and a whopping 126,000 digital sales.

By comparison, the second leading album release, by Megan Thee Stallion only received 7,900 album sales, per Wednesday’s last tally.

For reference, while BTS’s album BE sits at 1st, Megan Thee Stallion clocks in at 2nd, while Ariana Grande holds 3rd position.


