Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik gives newborn daughter's first Thanksgiving a miss with Gigi Hadid?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Gigi Hadid and baby girl celebrated Thanksgiving without Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik shocked fans with his absence at Gigi Hadid's first Thanksgiving after the birth of their first daughter.

A bunch of photos uploaded by Gigi showed how she celebrated the American holiday.

She first shared how turned chef for the night with an egg in the frame before she shared a picture of the ingredients blended together. 


 She then shared a picture of the table set up, featuring roasted corn and a bowl of candles. Gigi shared another photo from the dinner and said, "We hosted."

However, something that troubled her fans was the fact that Gigi's boyfriend Zayn Malik was nowhere to be seen in any of the pictures.

Nonetheless, it looks like Gigi and family celebrated Thanksgiving in a very cozy, intimate setting and fans are loving it!

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus’s ‘Angels Like You’ is apparently about ex Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus’s ‘Angels Like You’ is apparently about ex Kaitlynn Carter
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares's romance comes to an end

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares's romance comes to an end
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘super excited to decorate for Christmas’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘super excited to decorate for Christmas’

Lady Gaga's pearls of wisdom for fans dealing with pain: 'My heart is with you'

Lady Gaga's pearls of wisdom for fans dealing with pain: 'My heart is with you'
'Prince Charles found Camilla's habit of remaining happy in the shadows alluring'

'Prince Charles found Camilla's habit of remaining happy in the shadows alluring'
Princess Beatrice to follow in Eugenie's footsteps with recent move to Frogmore Cottage

Princess Beatrice to follow in Eugenie's footsteps with recent move to Frogmore Cottage
UK charities shower Meghan Markle with support over valiant miscarriage confession

UK charities shower Meghan Markle with support over valiant miscarriage confession
Royal family pulls apart this Christmas leaving Queen Elizabeth reeling in pain

Royal family pulls apart this Christmas leaving Queen Elizabeth reeling in pain
Chrissy Teigen talks about falling into 'grief depression hole' after losing son Jack

Chrissy Teigen talks about falling into 'grief depression hole' after losing son Jack

Kendall Jenner articulates thoughts on her battle with mental health woes in 2020

Kendall Jenner articulates thoughts on her battle with mental health woes in 2020
Grammy chief Harvey Mason tries to address Justin Bieber's grievances

Grammy chief Harvey Mason tries to address Justin Bieber's grievances
Meghan Markle's miscarriage ordeal may help royals reunite

Meghan Markle's miscarriage ordeal may help royals reunite

Latest

view all