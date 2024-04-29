King Charles to explain cancer is ‘not scary' amid treatment

King Charles is adamant on telling public that cancer does not have to be scary.



His Majesty, who himself is getting treated for the illness, is set to visit cancer patients on Tuesday as he returns to public duties after a brief hiatus.

According to a royal source, the 75-year-old wants to tell how "people can go on living a full life during treatment, not just after it."

The source told the Sunday Telegraph: "Cancer can be a scary word but it doesn't have to be a scary experience."

While the King has not fully recovered from cancer, his doctors are "pleased with the progress made so far.”

This comes a week after the Buckingham Palace acclimated His Majesty’s return

The official statement said: "As the first anniversary of the coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year."