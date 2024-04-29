King Charles not open to welcome ‘toxic' Meghan Markle

King Charles is seemingly not open for reconciliation with Meghan Markle despite pressing a soft corner for Prince Harry.



His Majesty, who is looking forward to welcome Harry as he is scheduled to arrive in the UK in May, does not hold the same feelings about Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams reveals: "The King has always kept the door open to Harry, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he would invariably get a warm reception.”

He adds: "It will take its time. But clearly the situation has changed in recent weeks beyond all expectations. I don't think it would be too difficult, it depends how you define reconcile. I think there's a long way to go before Harry is bringing over Meghan and the children."

Mr Fitzwilliams continues: "Meghan is toxic. I'm not saying the Sussexes would launch any attacks to the Royal Family at this sort of time. But what is very, very clear is that if they want to build trust, they have a long way to go.