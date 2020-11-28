Coronavirus updates, November 28: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 392,356 on Saturday after 3,045 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, November 28, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 392,356

• Sindh: 170,206

• Punjab: 117,898

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 46,604

• Balochistan: 17,046

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 29,427

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,619

• AJK: 6,556

Deaths: 7,942

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,355

• Punjab: 2,960

• Sindh: 2,897

• Balochistan: 165

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 97

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 307

• AJK: 161

More than 61,592,095 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,441,936 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.

9:45am — Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.21 million, death toll at 1,438,281

More than 61.21 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,438,281​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

9:30am — Christchurch, New Zealand — One more member of Pakistan squad tests positive for coronavirus

Another member of the Pakistan cricket squad on Saturday tested positive during routine testing being carried out by the New Zealand health ministry.

The remainder of the results from the squad’s day 3 swab testing — apart from the six who have already returned a positive result — are negative.

This case will be added to the ministry’s total case numbers tomorrow as the result was reported outside the usual reporting timeframe of New Zealand.

The Pakistan cricket team will be next undergoing day six testing as planned.

The exemption to train while in managed isolation is on hold pending consideration by the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health that they are satisfied that training is unlikely to transmit COVID-19.

This ongoing consideration is expected to take until at least early next week.



Read more here.

9:00am — Beijing, China — Chinese mainland reports six new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, with six newly confirmed cases all imported, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Two new imported cases were reported in east China's Fujian Province, and one each in north China's Tianjin Municipality, east China's Zhejiang Province and southwest China's Sichuan and Yunnan Provinces, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on the day.

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients on the Chinese mainland were discharged from hospital following recovery on Friday. A total of 893 close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases were released from medical observation on the day, and the number of severe cases remained unchanged from the previous day.

By the end of Friday, a total of 3,832 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,573 had been discharged from hospital following recovery, and 259 remained hospitalized, including four in severe conditions. No deaths had been reported among imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,501 by Friday, including 285 patients still receiving treatment, eight of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 81,582 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were four new suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday, and 9,649 of the 878,626 traced close contacts remained under medical observation.