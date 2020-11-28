Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises by over 3,000 for the fourth consecutive day

A Reuters file image.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus cases have risen by over 3,000 for four out of the last seven days as the second wave of infection spreads across the country.

COVID-19 infections surged by at least 3,045 on Friday, according to stats issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), bringing the total tally to 392,356.

The highest number of infections were reported in Sindh with 1,423 people testing positive for the coronavirus. Punjab is second with 738 new cases while 447 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Islamabad. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's single-day tally was 323, Balochistan's 38, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 55, and Gilgit Baltistan 21.

After two days of remaining at 7.2%, the country's coronavirus positivity rate dropped to 6.3% on November 27.

Deaths and recoveries

With 45 patients succumbing to the virus, the country's death toll surged past 7,900.

NCOC stats show 15 deaths were recorded in Punjab, 12 in Sindh, nine in KP, six in AJK, and one in GB. Balochistan reported no deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are at least 2,172 patients under critical care while the number of active cases stands at 46,861. NCOC said 281 ventilators are occupied across Pakistan out of 1,760 vents allocated for COVID-19.

In Sindh, 802 people recovered from the virus. The second highest single-day recoveries were observed in Islamabad at 334 and third in KP with 277 people beating the virus. AJK recorded 103 recoveries, Punjab 98, Balochistan 30, and 28 in GB.