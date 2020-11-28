Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato under fire for ‘rescuing’ and later ‘roasting’ a turkey for Thanksgiving

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Pop icon Demi Lovato is under fire for Thanksgiving dinner where she roasted a turkey, supposedly not long after rescuing them from 'cruelty.' 

The 28-year-old Skyscraper crooner was branded a ‘hypocrite’ for first calling for an end to animal abuse by posing with rescued turkeys and later making one herself for Thanksgiving this year.

"TODAY IN CRINGE: Demi Lovato poses with turkey in photo promoting animal sanctuary that fights animal agriculture. Demi later makes turkey for Thanksgiving,” wrote one fan.

"I love you @ddlovato and I’m proud of your journey ..but this has really bothered me. Was it THAT turkey?! Who just longed to live?!" added another user.

"Demi lovato murdered a turkey in a Burberry button up,” said a third.

"Demi Lovato adopting a turkey to cook it anyway has sent me, I’m spiralling” said a fourth.

"Demi Lovato at an animal sanctuary holding a turkey. Then proceeds to cook a turkey,” another chimed in.


More From Entertainment:

BTS, BLACKPINK clashing over coveted ‘Person of the Year’ award

BTS, BLACKPINK clashing over coveted ‘Person of the Year’ award
Dior stands by Johnny Depp in the face of mounting criticism after libel ruling

Dior stands by Johnny Depp in the face of mounting criticism after libel ruling
Shawn Mendes overcame body image struggles due to Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes overcame body image struggles due to Camila Cabello
‘Angry’ Johnny Depp fans call for Amber Heard to be booted off ‘Aquaman 2’

‘Angry’ Johnny Depp fans call for Amber Heard to be booted off ‘Aquaman 2’
Miley Cyrus disses ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in her new track

Miley Cyrus disses ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in her new track
Meghan Markle being guided by mom Doria Ragland after miscarriage

Meghan Markle being guided by mom Doria Ragland after miscarriage
Prince Charles ‘traumatised’ Princess Diana with a cutting remark

Prince Charles ‘traumatised’ Princess Diana with a cutting remark

Armeena Khan earns praises for 'nicely' turning down a marriage proposal from fan

Armeena Khan earns praises for 'nicely' turning down a marriage proposal from fan
Camila Cabello’s Thanksgiving message is all about spreading kindness

Camila Cabello’s Thanksgiving message is all about spreading kindness
Miley Cyrus’s ‘Angels Like You’ is apparently about ex Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus’s ‘Angels Like You’ is apparently about ex Kaitlynn Carter
Brexit restrictions ban British actors from playing Prince William

Brexit restrictions ban British actors from playing Prince William

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares's romance comes to an end

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares's romance comes to an end

Latest

view all