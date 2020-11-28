Demi Lovato under fire for ‘rescuing’ and later ‘roasting’ a turkey for Thanksgiving

Pop icon Demi Lovato is under fire for Thanksgiving dinner where she roasted a turkey, supposedly not long after rescuing them from 'cruelty.'



The 28-year-old Skyscraper crooner was branded a ‘hypocrite’ for first calling for an end to animal abuse by posing with rescued turkeys and later making one herself for Thanksgiving this year.

"TODAY IN CRINGE: Demi Lovato poses with turkey in photo promoting animal sanctuary that fights animal agriculture. Demi later makes turkey for Thanksgiving,” wrote one fan.

"I love you @ddlovato and I’m proud of your journey ..but this has really bothered me. Was it THAT turkey?! Who just longed to live?!" added another user.



"Demi lovato murdered a turkey in a Burberry button up,” said a third.



"Demi Lovato adopting a turkey to cook it anyway has sent me, I’m spiralling” said a fourth.

"Demi Lovato at an animal sanctuary holding a turkey. Then proceeds to cook a turkey,” another chimed in.





