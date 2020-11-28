Can't connect right now! retry
MDCAT 2020: PMC asks students to download roll number slips

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

The Pakistan Medical Commission, ahead of the National MDCAT exams on November 29, have requested candidates to download their roll number slips.

For the purpose, PMC has provided this link to students.

In the event of trouble while accessing the site, PMC said the candidate must clear their browser cookies and cache and then refresh the page.

The commission reassured students that they will still be accommodated if they are unable to download the updated roll number. They can come to the designated test centre with their old roll number slips.

