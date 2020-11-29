Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 29 2020
US dollar rate against rupee on November 29

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.15 while its selling rate remained unchanged at Rs160.45 in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 29 as the currency market was closed today.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuying Selling
Australian Dollar115
117.5
Canadian Dollar120
123
China Yuan 24.25
24.4
Euro188
190.5
Japanese Yen1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal42.5
43
UAE Dirham42.5
43
UK pound Sterling211
214
US Dollar160.15
160.45

