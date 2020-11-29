US dollar rate against rupee on November 29

Sunday Nov 29, 2020
KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160.15 while its selling rate remained unchanged at Rs160.45 in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 29 as the currency market was closed today.
Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 22
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|115
|117.5
|Canadian Dollar
|120
|123
|China Yuan
|24.25
|24.4
|Euro
|188
|190.5
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|42.5
|43
|UAE Dirham
|42.5
|43
|UK pound Sterling
|211
|214
|US Dollar
|160.15
|160.45