Ryan Reynolds reacts to petition wanting Vancouver street renamed after him

Ryan Reynolds’ fans want a street in Vancouver named after him due to all his humanitarian work and the actor’s response is iconic!

The idea was brought forward via a change.org petition on the radio show The Kevin and Sonia Show with Tara Jean on 104.9 KiSS RADiO.

It starts off by detailing Reynolds’ immense humanitarian work in the area. It claims, "Along with his wife, Blake Lively, donated $500K to Covenant House to help homeless and at-risk youth and $200K to an Indigenous Women's Leadership Fund.”

“He has helped a woman find her treasured stolen teddy bear that contained the voice of her late mother, helped 300 kids get new winter coats in Nunavut, and bought 400 pizzas for local grads who were going to miss their ceremony due to COVID-19.”

He even “Used his own salary to hire BIPOC staff for a new film and has made countless efforts to help cheer up local kids who are going through tough situations with personalized videos and heartfelt messages."

As a result of all of his work “We feel he's done for the community, he's entirely deserving of a street named after him.”

However, Reynolds has other fears regarding this sweet gesture. The Deadpool actor took to Twitter to express all of his concerns regarding the renaming and was quoted saying, “Very kind but hard pass.”

“If traffic sucks everyone will say, ‘Ryan Reynolds is a mess’ or ‘Ryan Reynolds is really backed up’. My brothers would enjoy this too much.”



