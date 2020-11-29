Sunday nostalgia: PM Imran Khan looks fetching in this 'old time' photo

KARACHI: Looks like Prime Minister Imran Khan is having a bout of Sunday nostalgia as he shared a photo from his early days when he was the darling of many young women from not only Pakistan but around the world as well.



In the photo, the cricketer-turned-politician is garbed in a stylish grey-and-black sweater, with a brown leather jacket over his shoulder and looking at the camera with his signature sombre expression.

Behind him, in what unmistakably the wall of some street in Pakistan, are slogans and graffiti.

His other hand, however, is as usual in his pocket — a pose he often struck in his old photos.



PM Imran Khan has made it a habit to share what he calls 'Old Time Photos' on his Instagram account off and on whenever he takes a pause from responding to the criticism from the Opposition.



Last week, he had uploaded a picture of himself from almost three decades ago after the historic 1992 World Cup where Pakistan won after beating England in the final by 22 runs.

Prior to that, PM Imran Khan had shared a rarely-seen picture of him with his parents.

"With my parents in 1976," wrote the prime minister in the caption of photo, in which he can be seen standing to his mother's left side and his father stands on the right.

