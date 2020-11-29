Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 29 2020
Sunday nostalgia: PM Imran Khan looks fetching in this 'old time' photo

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

Instagram/Imran Khan/via Geo.tv

KARACHI: Looks like Prime Minister Imran Khan is having a bout of Sunday nostalgia as he shared a photo from his early days when he was the darling of many young women from not only Pakistan but around the world as well.

In the photo, the cricketer-turned-politician is garbed in a stylish grey-and-black sweater, with a brown leather jacket over his shoulder and looking at the camera with his signature sombre expression.

Behind him, in what unmistakably the wall of some street in Pakistan, are slogans and graffiti.

His other hand, however, is as usual in his pocket — a pose he often struck in his old photos.

Read more: PM Imran Khan's photo from 1992, a few months after winning the World Cup

PM Imran Khan has made it a habit to share what he calls 'Old Time Photos' on his Instagram account off and on whenever he takes a pause from responding to the criticism from the Opposition.

Last week, he had uploaded a picture of himself from almost three decades ago after the historic 1992 World Cup where Pakistan won after beating England in the final by 22 runs.

Also read: PM Imran Khan uploads rarely-seen picture of him with parents

Prior to that, PM Imran Khan had shared a rarely-seen picture of him with his parents.

"With my parents in 1976," wrote the prime minister in the caption of photo, in which he can be seen standing to his mother's left side and his father stands on the right.

