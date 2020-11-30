Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Rupee makes gain against dollar at opening day of week

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 30, 2020

The buying rate of the US Dollar was at Rs159.7 and its selling rate was at Rs160.95 in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.7 while its selling rate was Rs160.95 in Pakistan’s currency market on Monday, November 30.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar115117.5
Canadian Dollar120123
China Yuan24.2524.4
Euro188190.5
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal42.543
UAE Dirham42.543
UK Pound Sterling211214
US Dollar159.7160.95

