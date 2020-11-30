Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 30 2020
Kate Middleton asks for 'expert help' on raising George, Charlotte, Louis

Monday Nov 30, 2020

While Kate Middleton has the luxury of having nannies, cooks and other facilities at her disposal to help nurture her kids, it seems that the Duchess of Cambridge too has her down moments with motherhood.

In a Q&A session regarding parenting of early years, following the release of her "milestone" study, she answered questions from public regarding the subject. 

When asked how she managed her kids', Prince George (7), Princess Charlotte (5) and Prince Louis (2), tantrums Kate then proceeded to direct the question to experts. 

"How do you manage toddler tantrums in your household especially with multiple children?"

"That’s a hard one. I’d also like to ask the experts myself," she responded.

Regarding her involvement in the study, Kate shared why she pursued it and what she hopes.

"I think people assume that because I am a parent, that’s why I’ve taken an interest in the early years," she said. 

"This really is bigger than that. This isn’t just about happy, healthy children. This is about the society I hope we could and can become."

